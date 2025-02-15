Blazers Notes: Billups Contract Options, Carmelo Anthony Hall of Fame Finalist, More
The Portland Trail Blazers are in a strange position. After a successful run that saw them win 10 out of 11 games, they decided not to make any moves at the trade deadline. However, this was immediately followed by losing three games in a row by double digits.
This has prompted many to wonder if Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has done enough to earn a new contract. That being said, Billups believes he has and wants to see the growth of the young players he has worked with for so long.
Additionally, former Blazer Carmelo Anthony has been named as a finalist for the 2025 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He played on the team for two seasons.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on with the Portland Trail Blazers.
