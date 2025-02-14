Blazers Notes: Clingan Posts Epic Stat Line, Buyout Market Plans, Playoff Dreams

The Portland Trail Blazers came up short once again, losing 132-121 to the Denver Nuggets. While this seems to be the sign of a slump happening for Portland, one good thing did come out of this match up: center Donovan Clingan.

The rookie from UConn started his first game since January, and he made his presence known, recording 17 points, three blocks, two assists, and an unbelievable 20 total rebounds. over 31 minutes played.

This was easily his best game of the season and made him the first rookie in Trail Blazers history to record 20+ rebounds since Sam Bowie in 1985. Hopefully, he'll be able to continue this excellent play while Deandre Ayton recovers from injury.

Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on with the Portland Trail Blazers. Click the title to see the entire story:

