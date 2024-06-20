Trail Blazers News: Portland Guard to Attend Pre-Olympics Camp for Team Canada
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe will be partaking in pre-Olympics training camp with a loaded Team Canada next month, the club reported on its official website Wednesday. 20 contenders for 12 spots will touch down in Toronto — but that numbers does not include Sharpe, who grew up in London, Ontraio. Instead, the young wing and Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, both of whom saw their 2023-24 regular seasons cut short by injury, will be with Team Canada, but not be competing for one of the 12 roster openings.
Headlined by Oklahoma City Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the runner-up for this year's MVP award, and Luguentz Dort, plus 2023 NBA championship-winning Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Team Canada is looking to build on its bronze medal finish during last year's FIBA World Cup tournament this summer in Paris.
That trio will be joined by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell, Houston Rockets small forward Dillon Brooks, Toronto Raptors wing RJ Barrett and center Kelly Olynyk, Sacramento Kings big man Trey Lyles, 2024 league champion Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett (though he was not in the team's playoff rotation), likely first round draft pick Zach Edey (a center out of Purdue), Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.
Among players not currently in the NBA, Hapoel Tel Aviv center Kyle Alexander, Zaragoza guard Trae Bell-Haynes, Girona big man Khem Birch, Unicaja X Melvin Ejim, Venezia forward Mfiondu Kabengele, Bahcesehir Koleji guard Phil Scrubb, and his brother, Obradoiro small forward Thomas Scrubb, will also compete for the right to represent their country this year.
