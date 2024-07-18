Trail Blazers News: Portland Has Unused Free Agent Team-Building Mechanism Available
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a remarkable quiet free agent run thus far this offseason — in fact, they have signed absolutely no one. Instead, the team traded veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon's expiring $22.5 million contract the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft (used to select Pittsburgh point guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington), a 2029 first rounder, and a pair of second round draft selections in 2028 and 2030 to the Washington Wizards for former lottery pick small forward Deni Avidja. The Trail Blazers also offloaded their two second picks in this year's draft, leaving just the No. 7 pick — which was used to select 7-foot-2 former University of Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan, a two-time national champ.
Portland still has a $4,668,000 bi-annual exception to its disposal this season, a roster-building mechanism available to teams over the NBA's salary cap but below the first luxury tax apron. Players can be offered up to a two-season deal (worth as much as $9,569,400) on said exception. If a team dips below the salary cap, it will no longer be able to utilize the bi-annual exception.
Given that the Blazers are no doubt still looking to shed salary beyond just the Brogdon move, it makes sense that team president Joe Cronin is most likely prioritizing trades over free agent signings. This is a team fully embracing the tank, with its sights set on a loaded 2025 draft class likely headlined by Duke freshman Cooper Flagg.
