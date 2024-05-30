Trail Blazers News: Portland Hosts 6 Players in Latest Pre-Draft Workout
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to gear up for this year's draft, in which they possess a whopping four picks (two in each round).
To wit, Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report reveals that the Trail Blazers brought in six intriguing talents for a pre-draft workout on Tuesday.
All-CUSA Louisiana Tech forward Isaiah Crawford, two-time UConn championship-winning forward Alex Karaban, reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love, All-ACC Boston College big man Quinten Post, Big 10 All-Defensive Indiana center Kel’el Ware and G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith all were in attendance. Two of those players, Karaban and Love, have already withdrawn from the draft, per Karaban himself and Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Portland currently possesses two lottery picks in what's generally regarded as a fairly weak 2024 NBA Draft (Nos. 7 and 14), plus the Nos. 34 and 40 selections in the second round.
It seems quite possible, given their relative draft standings, that these folks were being considered by team president Joe Cronin as potential fits for the second round slots. Among the six players who worked out, Ware is ESPN's best-regarded prospect at No. 25. The 7-foot big man averaged 15.9 points on .586/.425/.634 shooting splits, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.5 assists across his 30 contests for Indiana in 2023-24.
