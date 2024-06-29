Trail Blazers News: Portland Makes Decision on Team Option for Dalano Banton
After finally stumbling into something with his third NBA franchise in three years during the second half of the 2023-24 season, Portland Trail Blazers point forward Dalano Banton will get at least another year to prove his mettle in the Pacific Northwest
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Portland has picked up its $2.2 million team option on the 6-foot-9 wing's contract for 2024-25.
After being drafted by the Toronto Raptors out of Nebraska in 2020 with the No. 46 pick in the second round, Banton failed to get much of a foothold in terms of major roster minutes.
Following two seasons up north, the Boston Celtics inked Banton to a two-year contract, with the aforementioned team option, in the summer of 2023. He struggled to break through the club's championship rotation, and was subsequently flipped to the Portland Trail Blazers midway through the season.
With a lottery-bound Portland squad (which finished with a miserable 21-61 overall record), Banton blossomed at last.
Across 30 contests for the Trail Blazers, Banton averaged a stellar 16.7 points on .408/.311/.780 shooting splits, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks a night, across his 30 games with the team (just eight starts).
Thus, picking up the defensive-oriented swingman is clearly a no-brainer for a rebuilding Portland, which could use all the cost-effective talent it can get.
