Trail Blazers News: Portland Planning 3-on-3 Tryout for Elite Draft Prospects
After a (deliberately) miserable 21-61 season in 2023-24, the Portland Trail Blazers are slated to add four new young prospects via this month's impending 2024 NBA Draft, replete with a pair of lottery selections (Nos. 7 and 14) and two second round picks (Nos. 34 and 40).
The team has already been working out a variety of top talent as team president Joe Cronin unpacks his options. It's going to be a big summer for the squad. Cronin already has 14 players rostered on standard contracts ahead of the draft, and is already into luxury tax terrain. On a lottery squad, that's not ideal. He'll most likely be offloading some of the club's pricier veterans in favor of future draft equity.
According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Cronin intends to trot out six prospects for a 3-on-3 workout. That includes five anticipated first round picks — G League Ignite swingman Ron Holland, power forward Tidjane Salaun of French pro club Cholet, two-time Associated Press Player of the Year Zach Edey of Purdue, Miami guard Kyshawn George, and Baylor center Yves Missi — plus one anticipated second rounder — Virginia swingman Ryan Dunn.
Among these prospects, forwards Salaun and Holland are seen as lottery possibilities in the current ESPN draft board.
It will be fascinating to see how Portland proceeds. Given that the club is loaded in the backcourt with high-upside young prospects, it makes sense that the team seems to be generally focused on wings, forwards and centers in this group.
