Trail Blazers News: Portland Signing Undrafted Free Agent Wing to Exhibit 10 Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract with undrafted free agent swingman Yongxi Cui, sources inform ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Cui, a 6-foot-8 NBA Global Academy alum, suited up for the Chinese Basketball Association's Guangzhou Loong Lions in 2023-24. Across 56 appearances in the CBA, Cui posted averages of 15.8 points on .520/.365/.783 shooting splits, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 dimes.
An Exhibit 10 deal gives players an opportunity to compete for a two-way or standard roster spot. If Cui is cut from the Trail Blazers ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, the shooting guard/small forward could link up with Portland's NBA G League squad, the Rip City Remix, on an affiliate deal. If he suits up for the Remix and stays rostered for at least 60 days, Cui could be in line for a $77K bonus.
The 21-year-old is currently on the team's Summer League roster, alongside Portland's No. 7 draft pick, 7-foot-2 former University of Connecticut Huskies NCAA champion center Donovan Clingan.
The Summer League vintage of the Trail Blazers wiill play at least four Summer League bouts (more if they qualify for a brief playoff run), kicking off with a July 13 matchup against Stephon Castle and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs, slated to tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
