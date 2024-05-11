Trail Blazers News: Portland Star Applies for Polish Citizenship with Eye on Olympics
Veteran Portland Trail Blazers point guard Malcolm Brogdon has applied to become a Polish citizen, reports BasketNews.
Per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, Brogdon's father-in-law is a Polish citizen. The 2023 Sixth Man of the Year is considering suiting up for the Polish national team to abet the club in the 2024 Olympic qualifiers this July.
The Olympics are slated to take place in Paris this year, and promise to be a star-studded affair. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and center Anthony Davis, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday and forward Jayson Tatum, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and (supposedly) L.A. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will represent Team USA.
There's no way Brogdon is cracking that rotation, so going international seems like his best shot at making the games this year. When he did play in 2023-24, the 6-foot-4 vet was fairly effect during his first season with Portland. He averaged 15.7 points on .440/.412/.819 shooting splits, 5.5 dimes, 3.8 boards and 0.7 steals a night.
