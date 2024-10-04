Blazers News: Pundit Projects Rotation Role for Donovan Clingan As Camp Nears
How will the Portland Trail Blazers' prized rookie Donovan Clingan slot into the team's rotation for the 2024-25 season?
The 7-foot-2 center was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after two consecutive title runs with the University of Connecticut Huskies. He had a solid run in Summer League, averaging 9.0 points on .357/.231/.500 shooting splits, 12.3 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, 2.0 assists, and 0.8 steals a night across four contests. The defensive prowess Clingan showed off in college was already on full display in Las Vegas, though he clearly remains somewhat raw athletically.
So, where does Clingan factor into a roster with four rotation-level centers?
Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report cautions that it's unclear just how much Clingan will play at the start of the season. Starting center Deandre Ayton, who's earning $34 million this year, is firmly ensconced in his current role — at least, until he gets traded. Perhaps Clingan could be the five of the future, but Ayton is the top big man of the present. The Trail Blazers are also likely looking to feature another 26-year-old veteran center prominently in their rotation, oft-injured 2022 All-Defensive Second Teamer Robert Williams III. After the 6-foot-9 vet played just six games last year due to injury, his trade value may have depreciated significantly. But he's on a fairly reasonable contract (he's owed $12.4 million this season, and $13.3 million in 2025-26) and could intrigue clubs in need of a center — like, say, the New Orleans Pelicans.
Second-year center Duop Reath is actually the oldest of the bunch, having logged most of his professional career abroad before proving his mettle on a 21-61 Portland club.
Highkin cautions that fitness could prove an issue for the rookie big man, who played relatively few minutes (22.5 per) during the far shorter college season. Higkin notes that, amongst the best big men in the league, Clingan could deal with a bit of a learning curve.
"My sense is the Blazers realize that and are going to use most of this year to get his body adjusted to the NBA. I’d be shocked if he plays more than 15-20 minutes per game this season. But he will get opportunities, especially in preseason, and it will be interesting to see how he looks," Highkin notes.
