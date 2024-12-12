Ranking Top 5 Best Trade Partners For Blazers in Potential Jerami Grant Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams at the upcoming NBA trade deadline as the team weighs which players to keep around. Portland has been looking at this season in terms of growth and development, with the front office keeping an eye on who they want as part of the core long-term.
The team has a few veteran pieces that they can work with in potential trade deals to net themselves future assets. One name that has caught the attention of many opposing teams is forward Jerami Grant.
Grant has been the subject of trade rumors since the summer as Portland tries to get off his large contract. His future money owed is the biggest hindrance in a deal, giving some teams pause on making a trade for him.
But if the Trail Blazers do move him, they would want something valuable in return. Multiple teams have inquired about his services but which organization would be the best team to make a deal with?
Here are the top five best trade partners for Portland if they decide to move on from Grant.
5. Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers and Trail Blazers have made deals in the past and we could see it happen again. Los Angeles could use someone like Grant to give them another lockdown defender come playoff time.
The Clippers have a few assets that they could send the Trail Blazers in exchange. But the biggest question is whether Los Angeles believes their roster is worthy of an all-in move like this.
4. Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland has been one of the better teams in the NBA this season but that may not stop them from trying to upgrade. Adding in a wing defender like Grant could really help their chances to come out of the Eastern Conference.
The Cavaliers have a ton of good, young players who could interest the Trail Blazers. A deal with Cleveland is unlikely but could be beneficial to Portland if it happened.
3. Dallas Mavericks
Dallas inquired about Grant over the summer and could start talks back up. They would need to shed some salary to take his deal on but the Mavericks are in win-now mode.
They could send Portland some interesting draft picks, along with a nice role-player. Forward P.J. Washington could get involved here but this deal would be solely about getting extra draft picks.
2. Miami Heat
Miami is in a weird place within the East but if they decide to go for it, they could go after a player like Grant. Miami has plenty of large contracts that they could offer to the Trail Blazers while attaching a draft pick along with them.
Someone like Duncan Robinson could come to mind, giving Portland another knockdown shooter to work with.
1. Los Angeles Lakers
If Portland can get the Lakers to make a deal, they are by far the best team to trade with. With Portland's want of a first-round pick for Grant, the Lakers currently have some of the more intriguing future picks in the NBA.
Either their 2029 or 2031 pick would do the trick and could help the Trail Blazers out very well toward the end of the decade. Look for the Lakers and Portland to possibly pick up trade talks once again before the deadline.
