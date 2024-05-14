Trail Blazers News: Rival Teams 'Monitoring' Key Portland Veteran Ahead of NBA Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers certainly should do everything in their power to offload the contracts of all three of their priciest veterans this summer — point guard Malcolm Brogdon, power forward Jerami Grant, and center Robert Williams III — and prioritize acquiring young players or future draft equity, while shaving off their 2024-25 salary obligations. 25-year-old Deandre Ayton is still too young and intriguing a talent for Portland to move off of just yet.
Now, it appears that at least one of those pieces could be on the move.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year is being seen as a potential trade target from prospective rival teams.
"Malcolm Brogdon, one of Portland’s best [three point shooters] at 41.2 percent in 39 games last season, is a player rival executives are monitoring heading into the draft as a possible trade candidate," writes Scotto. "Brogdon is entering the final year of his contract at $22.5 million for the upcoming season."
He's a solid two-way piece when healthy, but even at age 31 he's been an injury risk for years. The 6-foot-4 Virginia product only suited up for 39 contests with the 21-61 Blazers last season (25 starts), averaging 15.7 points on .440/.412/.819 shooting splits, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals per. Given his age and price tag, he'd either make sense for a rebuilding squad in need of veteran tutelage at the lead guard spot, or for a contender in pursuit of (slightly overpriced) bench ballhandling help.
More Trail Blazers: Portland Officially Clinches Pick Nos. 7 and 14 in NBA Draft