Should Blazers Be in a Rush to Trade Jerami Grant?
The Portland Trail Blazers are heading into the 2024-25 NBA season with low expectations, widely regarded as one of the league’s weaker teams.
Their roster is a mix of inexperienced young players who will need time to adjust to the demands of the NBA and a few veterans who provide stability but not necessarily enough to push the team into contention.
Compounding the challenge is the fact that the Blazers are part of the highly competitive Western Conference, where almost every team poses a significant threat. As a result, it’s unlikely that Portland will be competitive this season, and they appear to be fully embracing a rebuilding phase. However, the Blazers aren’t entirely committed to a full-scale rebuild just yet.
One of the key veteran players on their roster is Jerami Grant, a 30-year-old forward entering his third year with the team. While it seems inevitable that Grant’s time in Portland will soon come to an end, the question is not if he’ll be traded, but when. Despite this, there’s no immediate pressure on the Blazers to trade him. Although teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, have shown interest in acquiring Grant, the Blazers are taking their time, weighing their options carefully before making a move.
There are a few reasons for this cautious approach. First, with or without Grant, the Blazers are likely to remain near the bottom of the standings. While he’s a solid player, Grant is not a game-changer who can single-handedly elevate a team into contention. His value lies in his ability to contribute to a contender, as he has done in the past. Therefore, the urgency to trade him would likely come from a team looking to make a serious push for the playoffs, not from the Blazers themselves.
Another factor at play is Grant’s contract. He signed a five-year deal worth $160 million, which might seem hefty but becomes more manageable when considering the NBA’s salary cap is expected to increase by 10% annually. Portland is likely holding out for the right deal, aiming to maximize their return on a player who can still perform at a high level. Last season, Grant averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and an impressive 40.2% from three-point range in 54 games.
Given these circumstances, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Grant remain with the Blazers until at least the trade deadline in February. Portland is in no rush, and they are in a strong position to wait for the right offer that will benefit their long-term plans.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Rumors: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Jerami Grant to Lakers