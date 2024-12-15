Suns All-Star Downgraded on Injury Report Ahead of Blazers Matchup
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday as they look to snap their losing steak. It has been a trying time for Portland in recent games but the team remains confident that they can come out on top.
Heading into this game with the Suns, it seems that Phoenix may be down a crucial player. All-Star guard Bradley Beal experienced some problems with his knee in recent days and has now been listed as questionable for the matchup.
"Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said before Friday's game that Beal first experienced issues with his knee between Thursday and Friday morning. The Suns traveled Thursday but didn't practice that day as Beal wasn't on the initial injury report. Phoenix had a morning shootaround Friday at Delta Center that Beal exited early. He was later listed as questionable Friday afternoon and didn't play in the win that snapped a three-game losing skid."
If Beal can't go in this contest, the Trail Blazers will still have their hands full. Phoenix still has stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the roster, giving them a real edge heading into this contest.
For Portland, center Deandre Ayton has already been ruled out for this game due to illness. Portland has had a few players ruled out as well, with center Robert Williams III being listed as questionable for the matchup.
The size of the Trail Blazers will certainly take a hit with Ayton already ruled out so the team is hoping that Williams III can give it a go.
The Trail Blazers will enter this game with a record of 8-17 on the season while the Suns hold a record of 13-11. It seems like a mismatch on the floor but the Trail Blazers have been scrappy at times this year.
While it has been a challenging start for Portland, the team has been using this time for growth and development. The front office has to figure out who will remain with the team long-term and they were never expected to compete for the postseason.
The Trail Blazers will do what they can moving forward but this entire year is solely about setting themselves up well for the future.
