Three Takeaways from Trail Blazers’ Blowout Loss to Grizzlies
The Portland Trail Blazers had a tough night on Sunday, suffering a heavy 134-89 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. From the opening tip, Portland found themselves in trouble, falling behind early and never managing to gain traction. Only three Blazers—Jerami Grant, rookie Donovan Clingan, and Dalano Banton—scored in double figures, combining for 46 points. Meanwhile, the rest of the team struggled, putting up just 43 points combined. Here are the top three takeaways from a disappointing night for Portland.
1. A Rough First Quarter Set the Tone
The Blazers’ struggles started from the very beginning. For the second game in a row, they had a dismal first quarter, shooting just 6-21 from the field and 1-10 from three-point range. Turnovers were a glaring issue, with Portland committing nine in the opening period alone, many of them unforced errors. By the end of the first quarter, the Blazers were down 31-17. While this deficit wasn’t insurmountable, especially in today’s NBA, they failed to make any meaningful runs to close the gap. This poor start put them in a downward spiral from which they couldn’t recover, and it’s a trend they’ll need to address quickly if they hope to stay competitive.
2. Defensive Struggles on Full Display
Portland’s defensive issues were evident throughout the game, and the final score highlighted just how much they struggled on this end of the court. The Grizzlies had little difficulty getting into the paint, often finding easy lanes with minimal resistance. Opponents are starting to exploit Portland’s big men by pulling them away from the basket, exposing the Blazers’ lack of mobility and limiting their ability to protect the rim. Meanwhile, the Blazers’ perimeter defenders are struggling in one-on-one matchups, making it easy for Memphis to keep the pressure on. The Grizzlies shot an efficient 55.3% from the field and scored 58 points in the paint, emphasizing Portland’s defensive gaps.
3. Early-Season Energy is Fading
One of the most concerning takeaways from this loss is the drop-off in effort from the Trail Blazers. The team started the season with solid energy and intensity, but that spark has seemed to disappear in recent games. With a healthier roster, many expected an uptick in performance, but instead, Portland appears to be stagnating. The players aren’t moving their feet or anticipating offensive or defensive plays, leaving them out of position and struggling to react. This lackluster effort is troubling, especially since it mirrors some of the issues plaguing the team last season. If this continues, the Blazers could be in for a challenging season.
Portland’s next chance to turn things around comes on Tuesday when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Blazers will need to bring a renewed sense of urgency and address their defensive shortcomings if they hope to get back on track.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Land $40M All-Star in Blockbuster Multi-Team Trade Proposal