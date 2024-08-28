Top 3 Buy-Low Trade Targets for Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are fully embracing the rebuild at least. After finishing 21-61 last season, the team offloaded a veteran contract (Malcolm Brogdon) in exchange for savings, draft equity and youth (Deni Avdija).
Should Portland look to trade for some additional young pieces as it looks towards it future? Absolutely. Here are some intriguing "buy-low" candidates, who probably won't cost more than a second round draft pick or two, plus some salary-matching contracts.
Davion Mitchell, Toronto Raptors
Mitchell, a former lottery pick, is now on his second team in the Toronto Raptors, where he will play behind starter Immanuel Quickley. Last year with the Sacramento Kings, across 72 healthy games (four starts), Mitchell averaged just 5.3 points on .452/.361/.714 shooting splits, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes a game — a far cry from his rookie season under former head coach Luke Walton. That first NBA year, he averaged 11.5 points on .418/.316/.659 shooting splits, 4.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.7 steals a night.
The 6-foot-2 guard could be useful for Portland because he provides exactly what the Trail Blazers lack: point-of-attack defense. Mitchell is still on his rookie-scale contract, so one would rightly be inclined to wonder why Toronto would feel any urgency to ditch his contract. If Cronin and his scouts thought Mitchell could be worth a few second round picks to acquire, it might at least behoove them to explore a deal.
In terms of free agent options, former Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz remains very available, and could be had for probably a minimum contract at this point. Though he has underwhelmed as a former No. 1 pick, he has shown similar solid defensive acumen — albeit with a much longer injury rap sheet.
John Collins, Utah Jazz
Collins has had a decidedly uneven pro career. His first four seasons with the team were all pretty much on an upward trajectory. The 6-foot-9 combo forward was an All-Rookie Teamer in 2017-18, and then saw his scoring nearly double, from 10.5 points to 19.5, in 2018-19. His rebounds also improved markedly, from 7.3 to 9.8. Accordingly, Collins finished ninth in Most Improved Player voting on a scrappy Hawks club. Collins was an integral scoring starter on Atlanta's Eastern Conference Finals-bound 2020-21 squad, although his scoring declined for the first time in the league.
He was flipped to the Jazz in the offseason, as his defensive issues had basically put him on the trade block for his last several seasons in Atlanta. Last year with the lottery-bound Jazz, Collins averaged a respectable 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds — hardly numbers to sneeze at, yes, but because of his defense, he is still seen as significantly overpaid as he finishes out the final two seasons of a lucrative five-year, $125 million deal. The 26-year-old Collins, like Deandre Ayton before him, could cook in a lower-pressure environment.
Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets
Just kidding. We had to make sure you were paying attention.
Grant Williams, Charlotte Hornets
Although it feels like the 6-foot-6 power forward has been in the league forever, Williams is still just 25. As a chippy-if-undersized, floor-spacing stretch four who's not exactly lacking for confidence, Williams is an intriguing player and probably best served as, say, an eighth man on a real playoff competitor. That said, on a forward-heavy Hornets team, he may not exactly thrive.
Williams spent his first four seasons with the Boston Celtics, before splitting 2023-24 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets. Upon being flipped to Charlotte, Williams averaged 13.9 points on .503/.373/.765 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 0.7 steals a night, while starting just 10 of his 29 appearances. He could earn more run on a Trail Blazers squad that could benefit from forward help.
More Trail Blazers: Former Portland All-Star Talks Major Differences Between Current NBA Players, His Era