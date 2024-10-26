Top 3 Takeaways From Trail Blazers Close Loss to Pelicans
The Portland Trail Blazers looked far closer to the team they aim to become Friday night than they did in their season opener against the Golden State Warriors.
After suffering an embarrassing 36-point loss to the Warriors, 140-104, the Blazers were ready to put that outing behind them. Although they ultimately fell to the New Orleans Pelicans, 105-103, the game revealed a much more competitive side of Portland—a sight for sore eyes.
One key area of improvement was points in the paint, where the Blazers allowed just 30 to the Pelicans while scoring 34 of their own. They played tough, physical interior defense, and the game remained tight throughout. When the clock was winding down, the Blazers turned to their best player, Jerami Grant, who delivered an exceptional performance.
Grant tallied 34 points, six rebounds, one assist, and three blocks in 40 minutes. He was aggressive from beyond the arc, attempting 17 three-pointers and hitting eight, showing he could take over a game.
Grant’s performance underscores his value as Portland’s go-to scorer, even as trade rumors swirl around him. While he may not be part of the team’s long-term plans, his presence provides stability and a competitive edge in the present.
However, the Blazers’ young core, led by guard Scoot Henderson, is very much the future of this franchise. Henderson delivered one of his most complete performances on Friday, scoring 15 points, dishing out six assists, and recording three steals in 29 minutes off the bench. The second-year guard displayed increased poise, shooting 77.8% from the field and 33% from three.
“He’s just learning how to finish in a variety of different ways,” Billups said. “But when he attacks the basket with the ferocity that he did tonight, even some of those [larger centers] are in trouble because they never want to foul.”
Grant also added what he loved from Henderson's strong outing.
“He’s just getting better,” Grant added. “I think the more games he gets, the better he’ll be. He’ll figure out his pace, the pace that works. ... Tonight, he figured it out. So hopefully he can keep recreating that for the future.”
If Henderson can continue this trajectory, he and Portland's other promising young players could steer the team in the right direction for years to come.
Though Friday’s game didn’t end in a win, the Blazers proved they’ll fight for every game, refusing to be a guaranteed victory for their opponents.
