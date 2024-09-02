Top 3 Trail Blazers What-Ifs This Season
With the future of head coach Chauncey Billups uncertain there are going to be a lot of questions for the Portland Trail Blazers to answer following the conclusion of 2024-25. This year is going to be a mystery in Portland but here a three what-ifs that could happen this NBA season.
1. Simons and Henderson become a Top-10 Backcourt
The future of the Trail Blazers organization could rely heavily on the potential of Anfernee Simons and former No.3 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft Scoot Henderson. Simons showed a lot of growth in last season as he averaged 22 points and 5 assists per game with an efficient 3-point shooting percentage of 38 percent. Henderson struggled a bit to start his rookie campaign a year ago as he learned to adjust to the professional game. The G-League ignite standout would get better as the year progressed showing flashes of the intangibles that made him so coveted in the draft. If both players find a way to take a leap in 2024-25, this could have a serious impact on the Trail Blazers making a potential postseason appearance,
2. DeAndre Ayton Lives Up to His Potential
The former No.1 overall pick has been a solid NBA center, however, there have numerous questions surrounding his motor on the court. Ayton is one of the NBA's best big men in terms of talent as he's averaged a double-double throughout his entire career. Unfortunately, he leaves a lot to be desired at times because he has all the ability to dominate the game but does not always apply it to the court. One of the reasons for his departure from the Phoenix Suns in a year in which averaged 18 and 10 was because of his lack of maximum effort. If Ayton could find a way to hit a different gear alongside the budding backcourt of Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons there could be a bright future in Portland.
3. Tank For Cooper Flagg
The Cooper Flagg sweepstakes will begin this NBA season as bottom bottom-ranked team will do their very best to acquire this year's consensus No.1 pick. The Trail Blazers could consider moving off players like Ayton, Jerami Grant, and Simons to put themselves in the best position to win the NBA Draft Lottery. Flagg in Portland would be a feel-good story because he would be paired with incoming rookie Donovan Clingan. The two share an interesting bond as their mothers were teammates on the University of Maine women's basketball team.
