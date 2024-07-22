Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan Already Developing After Just One Week of Summer League
The Portland Trail Blazers' decision to take center Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it was a move seen as a positive push toward the future of the team. Clingan was the main priority of the Trail Blazers so when the big man was still available, Portland ran to the podium to select him.
Coming from the UConn Huskies, Clingan brings championship experience after helping the team win back-to-back titles in college. Clingan has been known for his defensive abilities and has already shown a lot on that end of the floor during Summer League.
Clingan spoke with Casey Holdahl of The Brief Case to discuss his first week with the team. Within, he mentioned how the Trail Blazers have already helped him with his game.
“I feel like Portland has helped me make a big jump, even in a week.”
If Clingan can continue to develop his game on the defensive end of the floor, it would give Portland a true presence down low. He has shown strong instincts in the middle of the paint and the team is ecstatic about his upside.
Clingan is expected to be at the center of what Portland does going forward and his play during Summer League has been impressive. The Trail Blazers will certainly be more competitive next season with Clingan on the floor, giving them hope for the future.
