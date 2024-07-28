Trail Blazers Lose Coach to Western Conference Rival
The Portland Trail Blazers have lost G-League coach Jim Moran to the Sacramento Kings. He will be joining Sacramento as an assistant coach under Mike Brown.
According to Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report, Moran was well-liked by the players so his absence will be missed. He could end up being a future head coach in the NBA if he finds success in Sacramento.
"The 45-year-old Moran was very well-liked by Blazers players and staff and is seen by many around the NBA as a future head coaching prospect."
Moran has been the head coach for the Rip City Remix since 2023, now leaving them to replace him. He became the first-ever head coach for the G-League team and led them to a record of 18-16 this past season.
Before becoming the Rip City Remix head coach, Moran worked as a video coordinator and assistant for the Trail Blazers. He also had a short stint with the Detroit Pistons as an assistant coach as well.
There may have been some thought of Moran being looked at for the Trail Blazers coaching role if Chauncey Billups was let go. The long-term member of the Blazers will be missed as he starts his new journey with the Kings.
