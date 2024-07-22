Trail Blazers News: Clippers, Portland to Square Off in Former NBA Market for Preseason Game
Basketball will be back in Seattle again for this season!
At least, for a preseason game.
The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers will play a preseason game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as part of the 2024-25 schedule. This will mark the third straight year that the Clippers are hosting a team in the Pacific Northwest.
The game will take place on Friday, Oct. 11. Fans can buy tickets now so don't miss out on this opportunity.
Climate Pledge Arena is home to the Seattle Kraken of the NHL and the Seattle Storm of the WNBA. Fans have wanted the NBA to bring back a franchise to the city of Seattle for a long time and these preseason games have shown that the desire for a team is still there.
These preseason contests are a great way for the NBA to measure how realistic bringing a team back to Seattle will be. It's a city that has been clamoring for a franchise to return since the Seattle Sonics left years ago.
The Trail Blazers are the lone team in the Pacific Northwest as things currently stand but we could soon see another team. The NBA has been wanting to expand, with Seattle being a likely city to land another team once expansion happens.
