Trail Blazers News: Could Portland Take Advantage Of Salary Cap Rules With Jerami Grant Trade?
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be players in this year's offseason as they hold a few veteran players that teams may be interested in. Portland isn't on a path of contention so it makes sense for them to sell high on veterans in the offseason.
One of those is forward Jerami Grant who could provide a contending team with a three-and-D type of wing. Grant just re-signed with the Blazers on a five-year deal that is worth $160 million and he is set to be owed over $29 million this year. But Portland could look to move Grant with teams desperate to add talent.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton detailed how the Trail Blazers could look to take advantage of the new CBA by offloading the salary of Grant to an opposing team. With the costs increasing, Grant's contract could be seen as a steal for a player of his caliber.
"Portland will ideally take advantage of a team desperate for an immediate upgrade to command a massive return for forward Jerami Grant, whose contract looks far more palatable with the salary cap set to jump 10% annually going forward."
While Grant has been good for the Trail Blazers, the team should look to offload him this offseason. His value will likely never be as high as it is right now so Portland so seize the opportunity.
Last season, Grant averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists over 54 games for Portland. He could help a contending team take that next step toward title contention so the Trail Blazers need to seriously consider moving him this summer.
