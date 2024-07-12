Trail Blazers News: Deni Avdija Embracing Fresh Start With Portland
One of the biggest moves that the Portland Trail Blazers have made this offseason was acquiring forward Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards. Portland shipped veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon for Avdija, giving them much more depth at the position.
Avdija was coming into his own with the Wizards but is now looking to fully embrace the new challenge of being with Portland. He spoke for the first time at the Trail Blazers practice facility earlier this week.
“First of all, I’m very excited,” said Avdija at the Trail Blazers’ practice facility Monday afternoon. “A new chapter in my journey, a great organization. They welcomed me very, very well so it’s a good start. I’m glad to be in a place people embrace me and love me. I’m going to bring my competitiveness and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”
Avdija isn't a household name but he is a quality basketball player that can help Portland be more competitive next season. With the Wizards last season, he averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
“I’m expecting to be a big part of the team, help them become a better team, take it to the next level,” said Avdija. “Honestly, I expect to get better every single day. Come here, work out, get the knowledge of the coaches, the organization. Just become a better player and a better person.”
Avdija has the tools to be an impactful player in the NBA and the Trail Blazers are excited about what he brings to the table. He is under contract through the 2027-28 season so there is plenty of time for him to fully become a big part of this roster going forward.
More Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija Shocked by Trade to Portland