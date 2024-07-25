Trail Blazers News: Donovan Clingan Nets Top 10 ROY Preseason Odds
The Portland Trail Blazers' selection of center Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft gives them another defensive-minded center to work around. Portland also has Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III to work with, giving the Trail Blazers some major depth in the frontcourt.
Clingan was the top priority for Portland in the draft so when he was still available, the team made sure that he didn't slip any further. Coming from the UConn Huskies, Clingan brings a winning culture to the team after helping lead UConn to back-to-back titles.
BetOnline has released odds for the NBA Rookie of the Year award and Clingan made the list with some of the better chances. Clingan came in with the tenth-best odds, sitting at +1600.
Ahead of him are Zach Edey of the Memphis Grizzlies with +600 odds, Reed Sheppard of the Houston Rockets at +700, first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks at +800, and Alexandre Sarr of the Washington Wizards at +850.
Rounding the list out are Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs at +900, Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls at +900, Dalton Knecht of the Los Angeles Lakers at +1100 odds, Rob Dillingham of the Minnesota Timberwolves at +1200 odds, Carlton Carrington of the Wizards, sitting at +1400 odds.
Clingan has shown strong defensive abilities on the court during the Summer League, helping to lead Portland in the games. As he continues to develop, his offensive game should come together but for now, the Trail Blazers are banking on his massive upside.
Many believed he would have gone in the top three of the draft so his falling to pick No. 7 could be a steal. Portland isn't likely to be a contender anytime soon, giving Clingan a chance to grow his game with the other young players on the roster.
