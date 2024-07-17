Trail Blazers News: Donovan Clingan Shows Off Potential Against Opposing Lottery Pick
The Portland Trail Blazers matched up against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and edged out Washington for the win. The final score came in at 82-80, giving Portland a second win during the Summer League games.
Within this contest, rookie center Donovan Clingan showed off his potential in a big way. He was matched up against fellow rookie lottery pick Alex Sarr and the two couldn't have been more opposite in this game.
Clingan posted eight points, 13 rebounds, five blocks, and two assists on the night. Sarr struggled shooting the entire game, missing all 15 of his shot attempts. Clingan easily won the matchup between the two lottery picks.
The Trail Blazers rookie showed what he could do on both sides of the floor in this game, giving the team a glimpse of what may come from him. Portland was very high on the upside of Clingan and ran to the podium when he was still available at pick No. 7 in the first round.
Clingan still has work to do on the offensive side of the ball but his defense has been outstanding. Portland needed someone like this in the painted area and he gives them a legitimate presense down low. presence
In three games, Clingan is averaging 6.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 4.3 blocks per game. He will only continue to get better as time goes on, showing that Portland may have gotten a steal in the draft.
More Trail Blazers: Portland Narrowly Beats Wizards, Improves to 2-1 in Summer League