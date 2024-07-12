Trail Blazers News: How to Watch Portland in Summer League
As the Portland Trail Blazers get ready for the 2024 Summer League, the team is excited about the young group of players on the roster. Fans will have a chance to see some of the talent on the roster perform in Las Vegas, adding to the fun of the offseason.
The main player that many fans will be looking for is center Donovan Clingan, who the Trail Blazers just drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Portland has other players that will draw interest, including second-year players Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert.
The first game for Portland is on Saturday, July 13 against the San Antonio Spurs at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be shown on ESPN2 for those who want to tune in.
Portland also has matchups scheduled against the Philadelphia 76ers on July 15, the Washington Wizards on July 16, and the Charlotte Hornets on July 19. If Portland can find success, they will advance through the playoffs and then the schedule will be added on as needed.
This will be a great chance for these young players to show what they can do and possibly make the team for next season. Make sure to tune in to see the future of the Trail Blazers in real-time.
