Trail Blazers News: Impending RFA Looks to Take Leap in 2024-25
While the Portland Trail Blazers enter a critical offseason after finishing this past season with a record of 21-61, they have some big decisions to make. The organization needs to start putting together core pieces for the future as it looks to get itself back to a place of contention.
One of those is forward Jabari Walker, who is scheduled to be a restricted free agent at the conclusion of next season. Walker took some strides forward this year but a solid 2024-25 season would make a world of difference for himself going forward.
The 2022 second round pick averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game this past season. His defense was a major sticking point all year and he has shown the ability to take on different challenges.
“I’m a guy that rebounds, a guy that plays defense,” he said. “A hustle guy. I’m known for that. So, I have to make sure my energy is right at all times.”
Walker does need to work on his three-point shooting, hitting only 29.5 percent of his threes this season. If he can get that average up to even 34 percent next year, he could be in for a nice payday in free agency.
Portland general manager Joe Cronin was pleased with the growth of Walker this year. He spoke about his outlook for next season.
“Jabari had a really nice year overall, highlighted by some - I thought - really high-end performances towards the end of the season,” Cronin said. “Especially, obviously, he rebounded the ball extremely well. But just his overall aggressiveness and impact.”
All in all, Walker had a solid season for the Trail Blazers. If he can put things together even more during the offseason, he could be in line to really break out next year.
