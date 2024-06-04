Trail Blazers News: Insider Predicts Portland Will Trade These Pieces
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering a crucial offseason after finishing 21-61 on the year. They will be tasked with trying to build themselves back up from the bottom of the league and that all starts with them making some potential trades this summer.
Dan Titus of Yahoo Sports believes that Portland will look to trade some veteran players this summer as they try to give their young guys as much playing time as possible next season.
"Continuity is critical to turning around a franchise searching for a post-Damian Lillard identity. It doesn't help that their financial situation is in shambles, so I'd expect them to move some vets — which would be great news for players like Henderson, Reath, Jabari Walker and Kris Murray."
Players such as Jerami Grant or Malcolm Brogdon could easily be moved this offseason, netting the Blazers extra assets for the future. With the emphasis on rebuilding the team, Portland could see what they could get back for them.
They could even look into possibly moving someone like Deandre Ayton as well if they were interested. With the league wanting to get bigger across rosters, someone may be willing to take a chance on Ayton.
It should be an interesting offseason for the Blazers as they look to get themselves back into a place of contention. If the front office can push the right buttons, Portland could be set up very well to contend in just a few years.
