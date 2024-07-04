Trail Blazers News: Joe Cronin Has Earned Reputation As 'Strict Negotiator' Around NBA
The Portland Trail Blazers offseason is in full swing as the team looks to build more toward the future. After finishing 21-61 on the season, Portland has been looking at different ways to net themselves more assets to build back to being competitive down the line.
There have been rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting forward Jerami Grant in a trade this offseason. Portland would be wise to move Grant while his value is high but so far, nothing of substance has taken place. Part of that could be how the league views Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin.
According to Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily, Cronin has earned a reputation in the NBA as someone who won't lessen the original ask in a trade.
"Joe Cronin has developed a reputation as a strict negotiator who will not move off his price. This is best evidenced by his standoff last summer with Pat Riley that eventually saw Damian Lillard go to the Milwaukee Bucks instead of the Miami Heat."
We saw this play out last season before the team traded Damian Lillard as Cronin held firm in his asking price. While this can be a good thing to net the Trail Blazers more assets, it can also be detrimental to the team.
If other general managers aren't fans of doing business with Cronin, it could affect how the team ultimately improves itself. Cronin may have to learn how to loosen up on certain terms and negotiate with others to make a deal that works for both sides.
Of course, there will be times when Portland holds the leverage so Cronin can hold firm then. But the general manager job isn't an easy one and Cronin is still learning on the fly how to fully be successful in his position.
