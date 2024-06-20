Trail Blazers News: Just How Low Are Portland's Post-Finals 2025 Championship Odds?
The Portland Trail Blazers will enter the offseason looking to find a path forward after a 21-61 record this past season. They aren't likely to contend next season, making the summer a critical one.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Trail Blazers have one of the worst odds to win the NBA title in 2025. They sit with +100000 odds, tied for the seventh worst around the entire league.
This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone as the Trail Blazers are not a contending team. They have a long way to go to get there but they are slowly trying to build themselves into a unit that can compete in the tough Western Conference.
If Portland can improve this coming season, it will be seen as a win for the organization. Since they traded away star point guard Damian Lillard last year, Portland has gone into full rebuilding mode.
The next few seasons may be a little trying for the Trail Blazers but there seems to be a plan in place. While we don't know if head coach Chauncey Billups will be around, the team does have some good, young talent on the roster.
They also hold the No. 7 and No. 14 pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, giving themselves multiple chances to strike gold. While the draft class isn't seen as a great one, it does have quality depth within it.
If Portland can find some quality role players or even a star to build around, this would be a win for the organization. All we can do is wait to see how the offseason transpires but there is hope for the future of the Trail Blazers.
