Trail Blazers News: Pac-12 DPOY Receptive to Playing with Portland
After a 21-61 finish to the 2023-24 season, the Portland Trail Blazers are entering a crucial offseason. Luckily for them, they own two draft picks within the first 15 selections of the draft.
Portland holds the No. 7 and No. 14 pick, giving them two chances to bring in some real talent. One player that they could target with either of the picks is former UCLA Bruins center Adem Bona.
Bona did a pre-draft workout with the Blazers, giving more credibility to their interest. He spoke about how he would fit with Portland given that they are a rebuilding team.
“I fit with a young team last year at UCLA, so I know what it feels like,” he said. “And with young teams, there’s a lot of excitement and energy. And I believe I’d bring that to the table and fit in well with the young guys and we can grow together.”
His fit with the Blazers could be ideal, given the energy that he brings when on the floor. With the Bruins last season, Bona averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
“I just focus on doing those little things real well and eventually the ball is going to come to me,” he said.
If the Blazers do select Bona, they could be getting themselves a nice role player to have for years. Portland has options to use this offseason as they look to get themselves back to a place of contention.
