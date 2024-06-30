Trail Blazers News: Portland Doesn't Extend Qualifying Offers to 3 Players
The Portland Trail Blazers have opted not to extend qualifying offers to any of its three incumbent two-way players from the end of the 2023-24 season, making southpaw small forward Justin Minaya, center Ibou Badji, and point guard Ashton Hagans all unrestricted two-way free agents.
Minaya, a 6-foot-5 swingman, appeared in 34 contests for Portland in 2023-24, averaging a scant 1.8 points on 29.7 percent field goal shooting, plus 1.6 boards. Across nine regular season contests with the Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, Minaya posted averages of 16.2 points on .505/.352/.765 shooting splits, six rebounds, three assists and 0.8 steals.
Hagans, a 6-foot-1 Kentucky product, appeared in 19 games for Portland this past season, averaging 4.2 points on .408/.320/.824 shooting splits, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds a night. In 20 games with the Remix, Hagans averaged 16.1 points while slashing .435/.286/.803, plus 8.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per.
The 7-foot-1 Badji averaged a scant 1.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and, uh, 2.1 fouls in his 22 games with Portland during his rookie season last year, including one start. During his four regular season contests with Rip City (three starts), Badji averaged 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a contest.
At the start of free agency Sunday night, the Trail Blazers may have to make a trade or two to carve out some standard roster room if they're looking to make new additions that way. The team still has all of its two-way slots open for 2024-25.
