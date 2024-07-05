Trail Blazers News: Portland Has Time on Its Side In Trade Discussions
As the Portland Trail Blazers continue the offseason, they are being linked in multiple trade discussions. Portland has a few veteran pieces that they could sell off to net more future assets, including forward Jerami Grant.
Grant has been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers mainly but the two sides haven't been able to come to terms. It's been reported that Portland wants the Lakers to send over two first-round draft picks while Los Angeles has been hesitant to do so.
However, Portland isn't in any rush to make a deal. If anything, time is on their side when it comes to terms, especially with a team like the Lakers.
Los Angeles is the more desperate team as they look to maximize the final years of legend LeBron James. If they really want Grant, they will need to pay what the Trail Blazers are asking for.
However, it seems that if the two teams are going to make a deal, Portland will likely net at least one first-round pick for Grant. Grant could help the Lakers right now and if a deal goes down, it could be very valuable.
Los Angeles has its 2029 and 2031 picks to trade so Portland could net an extremely interesting pick if a deal takes place. We will see how this plays out but it may be in the best interest of the Trail Blazers to wait things out.
