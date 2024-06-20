Trail Blazers News: Portland Lands Intriguing Pac-12 Forward In Fresh Mock Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers hold two picks in the first round of the upcoming NBA Draft, No. 7 and No. 14. This will give them a chance to bring in some new talent to the mix as they try to get themselves back into a place of contention.
In a new mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Trail Blazers land forward Tristan da Silva out of Colorado with the No. 14 pick. He has been rising up draft boards of late, making it a good chance he gets selected in the middle part of the first round.
"Tristan da Silva will visit mid-first-round teams on his workout tour. Teams all seem to like his positional size, shooting versatility and all-around polish, on and off the floor. The question is how much a team loves him. His athletic limitations could restrict him at both ends of the floor, getting to and finishing at the rim or stopping quicker wings and stronger 4s. Teams valuing safety and shooting over upside could be drawn to da Silva in the late lottery or teens."
While with the Buffalos, da Silva averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He also shot 39.5 percent from beyond the three-point line last season.
This would be a very quality pickup for the Trail Blazers in this spot, giving themselves another piece to build around. He could fit in nicely with the other young talent that Portland has accumulated over the years and give them some nice size at the forward position.
Portland has some tough decisions to make in this draft but with two first-round picks, they have a chance to bring some real talent to the mix. With the draft coming next week, we will know who the Trail Blazers add very soon.
