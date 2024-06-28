Trail Blazers News: Portland May Be Looking To Trade Centers This Offseason
After selecting center Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers may be open for business regarding the few centers on the roster. Both Robert Williams III and Deandre Ayton could be available, with Williams III being the more likely player to be dealt.
According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, Portland may be looking to move off the centers. They currently have a logjam at the position so it would make sense for the team to make a trade.
“Portland is expected to field offers for Robert Williams, despite his injury history, and Ayton, despite his, well, Ayton history. Grant is thought to be available but the price is high; Portland is not actively trying to move his contract.”
The Trail Blazers don't want to move Ayton but will do so if the right trade comes around. He likely has more trade value around the NBA due to his availability over the years.
Williams III has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career but when he's been on the floor, he has been good. If Portland can get some future assets for him, it could be a net gain for this team.
The Trail Blazers have a few veteran players that they could move off of this offseason, including Williams III. The organization has a ton of questions to answer this year but with free agency starting soon, we should have a clearer answer quickly.
