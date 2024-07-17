Trail Blazers News: Portland Must Trade Away Key Position To Balance Out Roster
As the Portland Trail Blazers continue the offseason, the goal for them is all about building toward the future. Following a 21-61 finish to last season, Portland is looking to get themselves back to a place of contention.
It won't happen overnight but the Trail Blazers do have a collection of young talent on the roster. This includes newly drafted center Donovan Clingan out of UConn.
However, the addition of Clingan added to the already strong depth at the center position on the team. Portland likely will have to make a trade to allow players to get needed minutes.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report put together a list of miscalculations for each NBA team this offseason. Portland came in due to the crowded frontcourt that the roster has put together.
"But the Blazers' overstuffed center spot pushes that idea to the limit. With DeAndre Ayton, Robert Williams III and Duop Reath already on the roster, they grabbed UConn big man Donovan Clingan at No. 7 in the draft. That decision might count as Portland's miscalculation all by itself, but we're considering it as part of a larger conundrum."
While having strong depth can be a good thing for teams, Portland needs to give minutes to younger guys to develop. They aren't expected to be a playoff team this season so growth is the main focus going forward.
Portland will likely have to make a trade at some point, with Robert Williams III being the likely candidate. Ayton would probably have the most interest around the NBA but his contract is something many other teams may not want to take on.
The positional log-jam that the organization currently has gives them options but a trade is likely. Portland has to find a way to build a more well-rounded roster, starting with diminishing the centers on the overall squad.
More Trail Blazers: Portland Narrowly Beats Wizards, Improves to 2-1 in Summer League