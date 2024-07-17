Trail Blazers News: Portland Narrowly Beats Wizards, Improves to 2-1 in Summer League
The Portland Trail Blazers followed up their narrow 97-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday with a lower-scoring 82-80 win against the Washington Wizards Tuesday. The Trail Blazers are now 2-1 in Summer League play.
The Wizards made a late push in the game's final minute, outscoring Portland 7-5 on a combination of field goals (a Taylor Funk made triple off a dish from No. 2 overall draft pick Alex Sarr, plus a Justin Champangie tipped layup off a miss by Carlton Carrington, the No. 14 ovewrall draft pick) and free throws. The Trail Blazers could only manage to hold on by connecting on 5-of-6 foul line shooting.
New two-way signing Bryce McGowens, a former Charlotte Hornets shooting guard, led Portland for a second consecutive win, recording 19 points on a shaky 4-of-11 field goal rate (1-of-6 from long range) and 10-of-11 shooting from the charity stripe.
Second-year forwards Rayan Rupert and Kris Murray had vastly different nights, with Rupert scoring 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor (2-of-4 from deep) and Murray only taking seven shots, making three, for seven total points.
No. 7 overall rookie draft pick Donovan Clingan had another rough shooting night, going just 3-of-10 from the field (1-of-2 from deep) and 1-of-2 from the charity stripe to score a meager eight points. He has yet to score in double digits through his first three Summer League games — although, conversely, he has only recorded double-digit rebounds. He nabbed another 13 boards on Tuesday.
