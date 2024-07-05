Trail Blazers News: Portland Officially Signs Donovan Clingan
The Portland Trail Blazers have officially signed center Donovan Clingan to his rookie deal. According to Spotrac.com, he is expected to land a four-year deal that is worth $31 million.
Clingan was taken with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last week. He was the main target of the Trail Blazers throughout the draft process, with the team even believing they may have to trade up to land him.
When he was still available at pick seven, Portland ran to the podium to snag him. Clingan starred at UConn in college, helping the Huskies win two straight NCAA championships.
In the two seasons with the Huskies, Clingan averaged 9. Points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. He was the anchor for the UConn defense and will look to do the same with the Portland going forward.
Clingan signals the future of the Trail Blazers and gives them a potential tower duo between him and Deandre Ayton. He brings a winning culture with him to the Trail Blazers and Portland is very excited about his upside.
Portland has been looking to build itself back toward contention and the addition of Clingan should help. While they may not be title contenders this year, the Trail Blazers should be more competitive going forward.
