Trail Blazers News: Portland Officially Clinches Pick No. 7 and No. 14 Pick in NBA Draft
After finishing the 2023-24 season with a disappointing 21-61 record, the Portland Trail Blazers eyes went squarely toward the upcoming NBA Draft. Portland entered the draft lottery with the fourth-best odds to land the first overall pick in the draft, sitting at 13.2 percent.
Well, the time has finally come and the Blazers will be picking at No. 7 and No. 14 in the NBA Draft.
With this pick, Portland should be able to add stronger pieces to their young core of players. The top of this draft class is considered weaker than most years by many but this draft does have a lot of depth within. The Trail Blazers should be able to find some talented players to take or they could even look to move the pick in a trade if they choose. The latter would probably be an unlikely scenario to occur.
Portland has been trying to build themselves back to a place of contention in the Western Conference but it may take some time. The Trail Blazers understand this and are looking at a slow rebuild to get them where they want to go.
More Trail Blazers: Portland Star Applies for Polish Citizenship with Eye on Olympics