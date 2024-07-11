Trail Blazers News: Portland Signs Young Wing To Two-Way Contract
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Bryce McGowens to a two-way contract. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news of the signing between the two sides.
He had spent the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. McGowens was traded to Charlotte and became a mainstay with the team.
Last season, he averaged 5.1 points and 1.7 rebounds over 59 games. He was waived earlier this month by the Hornets and now lands in Portland to help this young team out.
As he is on a two-way contract, he will likely see time between the G-League and the NBA. But McGowens has shown flashes during his time in the NBA that give the Trail Blazers some hope for the future.
He was only a 33.3 percent 3-point shooter last season so developing his shot will need to be a priority going forward. The former Nebraska star will get another chance to show what he can do and is with a young team that can give him a chance going forward.
If he can perform well, he could end up becoming a piece to the puzzle moving forward. This is a high-upside signing for Portland and now it's up to McGowens to make his mark.
More Trail Blazers: Trading Jerami Grant May Require Some Compromise