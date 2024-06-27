Trail Blazers News: Trade Details With New York Knicks For Pick No. 34 Revealed
After making a trade to start the second day of the 2024 NBA Draft, we finally got the trade details. The Portland Trail Blazers moved pick No. 34 to the New York Knicks in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick, a 2029 second-round pick, and a 2030 second-round pick.
Portland seems to be prioritizing future draft capital, maybe to use on a larger trade down the line. While second-rounders don't typically pan out, the Trail Blazers will keep these in their arsenal for potential deals.
Portland selected center Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the draft. The Trail Blazers targeted Clingan all along and they got their guy.
Now Portland can head into the rest of the offseason ready to put together a more competitive team. The Trail Blazers offseason has begun and now they have other questions to answer.
More Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers Reportedly Trade No. 34 Pick To New York Knicks