Trail Blazers News: Trading Jerami Grant May Require Some Compromise
The Portland Trail Blazers have been looking to complete a trade for veteran Jerami Grant this offseason, potentially giving them more assets for the future. The team that has been linked with Grant the most this summer has been the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to upgrade their roster.
There have been multiple reports about talks between the two sides but there have been hang-ups over draft compensation. Portland wants Los Angeles to send two first-round draft picks while the Lakers have been unwilling to trade that much.
Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report broke down how the two sides could come to terms on a deal.
“The Lakers have had talks about bringing in Grant, per Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report, but they’ve so far had hang-ups on the trade particulars,” Buckley wrote. “Namely, the tanking Trail Blazers are trying to get both of the Lakers’ tradeable first-round picks (2029 and 2031), which the Lakers are understandably not willing to move. Slice the pick request in half, add a pinch of protection on the first and tack on a future second, though, and the Blazers should be in business.”
The two sides may come to terms at some point but the Blazers have the benefit of being patient. The Lakers are the more desperate team as they want to maximize the final years of star LeBron James so the waiting game may benefit Portland.
While Grant has been serviceable for the Trail Blazers, trading him now seems to be in their best interest. His value won't ever be as high as it is currently so the team should look to move him before the start of the season.
