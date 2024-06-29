Trail Blazers News: Watch Exclusive View Into Donovan Clingan Pre-Draft Workout
The Portland Trail Blazers got their guy in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, taking center Donovan Clingan out of UConn. Clingan was the target all along and Portland didn't even have to move up to land the top target.
Clingan starred at UConn, helping the program win back-to-back NCAA titles over the last two seasons. He is a strong defender and the Trail Blazers are very high on the upside that he has entering his rookie season.
The Trail Blazers social media account posted an exclusive look at his pre-draft workout with the team. You can see it below.
Last season, Clingan averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He was the main presence along the Huskies' defensive front and is expected to headline the Blazers frontline.
Portland does have other centers on the roster but bringing Clingan in does make it likely that a trade could be coming. The Trail Blazers believed that Clingan was a priority in this draft and they ran to the podium to select him.
If he can perform well, Clingan could become a true mainstay for this rebuild. For now, fans can be excited to see him play at the Summer League and watch him develop into a true NBA player.
