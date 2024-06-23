Trail Blazers News: Western Conference Rival 'Checked In' On Jerami Grant For Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering a crucial offseason following a 21-61 finish to the 2023-24 season. They are in full rebuild mode and have a few veteran pieces that they may be able to offload this summer for additional assets.
One of those veterans is forward Jerami Grant. Grant has been with Portland for a few seasons but seems to be on the trade block this summer.
According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Dallas Mavericks have checked in on the availability of Grant this summer. He is about to enter into the second season of a five-year extension that he signed with the Trail Blazers.
"As noted above, teams have tons of conversations about potential trades at this point in the league calendar. Several teams, including the Mavs, have checked in onJerami Grant’s situation in Portland. Grant, 30, is entering the second season of a five-year, $160 million contract with the Trail Blazers"
The Mavericks just fell short of winning the NBA title, falling to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Adding a player like Grant could be a good way for them to reload and add more wing depth to the roster.
Grant is a typical three-and-D type of player who could vastly improve the depth of Dallas. He averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Grant also shot 40.2 percent from beyond the three-point land.
The Trail Blazers will likely want a nice haul for Grant and Dallas could provide them with some extra assets. It seems that Grant is more likely to be traded than not this summer but for now, we are in wait-and-see mode.
