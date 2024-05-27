Trail Blazers Notes: NBA Draft Plans Starting, Billups Update, Future Roster Spots
Scoot Henderson's All-Rookie Team Snub
In an unexpected move, Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, has been left out of both All-Rookie teams. Despite high expectations, Henderson's omission has surprised many fans and analysts alike. How will this affect his upcoming season with the Blazers?
Trail Blazers Eye Sharpshooting Forwards in the Draft
With the 2024 NBA Draft approaching, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to bolster their roster by targeting two sharpshooting forwards. Holding a pair of lottery picks, the team's strategy could significantly enhance their offensive capabilities.
Jabari Walker's Potential Leap in 2024-25
As an impending restricted free agent (RFA), Jabari Walker is expected to make significant strides this offseason. The Trail Blazers are banking on his development to elevate the team’s performance in the upcoming season.
Avoiding a Lame-Duck Season with Coach Chauncey Billups
With the future uncertain, the Blazers are hopeful to avoid a "lame-duck" season under head coach Chauncey Billups. Stability at the coaching helm could be crucial for the team's success this year.
Matisse Thybulle Aims for the Paris Olympics
After surviving the first round of cuts, Matisse Thybulle is on track to represent his team at the Paris Olympics. His international play could provide invaluable experience and exposure.
Trail Blazers' Potential Run at an All-Star Point Guard
This offseason, the Blazers might make a significant move by targeting an All-Star point guard. Such a splash would not only boost morale but also potentially propel the team into higher competitive standings.
Former GM Declines Interview with Eastern Lottery Team
In an intriguing development, a former Blazers GM has opted to remain unemployed rather than take up a position with a struggling Eastern Conference lottery team. This decision highlights the complexities behind NBA management careers.
Big East Star Viewed as Potential Top Pick for Blazers
As the draft nears, a standout from the Big East has emerged as a potential top pick for the Trail Blazers. With two lottery picks in hand, the team has a unique opportunity to reshape its lineup.
Trail Blazers News: Hall of Famer Tried to Poach Chauncey Billups to West Contender
A Hall-of-Famer tried to grab Chauncey Billups to join a contender. This is amid rumors that Billups may not last much longer with Portland as the head coach.