Trail Blazers Notes: Patience With Trades, New Two-Way Wing, Deni Avdija's Comments
Trail Blazers News: How to Watch Portland in Summer League
As the Summer League approaches, Trail Blazers fans are gearing up to see new talents and strategies unfold. Here's a helpful guide on where and how to catch all the action as Portland takes to the court.
Trail Blazers News: Deni Avdija Embracing Fresh Start With Portland
Deni Avdija, the newest member of the Trail Blazers, has officially spoken about his move and what he hopes to bring to his new team. Embracing the opportunity, Avdija is set to add a refreshing dynamic to the Portland lineup.
Trail Blazers News: Portland Signs Young Wing to Two-Way Contract
In an effort to deepen their talent pool, the Trail Blazers have signed a promising young wing to a two-way contract. This move is expected to add both depth and flexibility to Portland's game plan going forward.
Trail Blazers News: Trading Jerami Grant May Require Some Compromise
The Trail Blazers are reportedly considering a trade involving Jerami Grant, but finding the right deal may require some compromises. This negotiation could influence the team’s strategy as they approach the new season.
Trail Blazers News: Portland Star's National Team Eliminated from Olympic Qualifiers
A significant blow to the Trail Blazers as one of their stars faced elimination with his national team from the Olympic Qualifiers. The dream of competing in Paris is now out of reach.