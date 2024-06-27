Trail Blazers Reportedly Trade No. 34 Pick To New York Knicks
The Portland Trail Blazers held the No. 34 pick in the second-round of the NBA Draft but they elected to trade it to the New York Knicks. Portland selected Tyler Kolek from Marquette and he will head to New York.
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Portland is receiving three second round picks for No. 34 in this deal.
Portland held two picks in the second round so it seems that they elected to move the pick. They also hold No. 40 so they could still grab some talent there.
The Trail Blazers selected center Donovan Clingan in the first round yesterday with the No. 7 pick. He was the favorite target of the front office and they got their guy.
More Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers Select Donovan Clingan with Lone Remaining Lottery Pick in 2024 NBA Draft