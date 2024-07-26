Trail Blazers Reveal 2024-25 Preseason Schedule: How to Watch, Dates, Times
The Portland Trail Blazers have announced the dates and times for their 2024-25 preseason schedule. The games are set to kick off on Oct. 11 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The game will be played in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena as part of the annual game up in Washington. This marks the third straight year that the two teams are playing a game in Seattle as the NBA determines where would be best to finalize expansion. This game will tip-off at 7 p.m. PT.
Portland also has games against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 13 from Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 3 p.m. PT. The Trail Blazers then come home to take on an international team, Ratiopharm Ulm on Oct. 16. That game will take place at 7 p.m. PT.
This game against the German squad will give the Trail Blazers a chance to see how they can compete against some international talent. Finally, Portland will take on the Utah Jazz on Oct. 18 at home to conclude the preseason. The game against the Jazz has a start time of 7 p.m. PT.
Having four games in the preseason will give the Trail Blazers a chance to have the team build some chemistry. It will also give fans a chance to see some of the younger talent on the roster, including first-round draft pick Donovan Clingan.
Portland isn't likely to be a contender this coming season but they are building more for the future. This is the start for this young team and fans have been waiting for more Trail Blazers basketball since last season ended.
More Trail Blazers: Projecting Donovan Clingan's Fit with Portland Guards