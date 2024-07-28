Trail Blazers Young Star Listed Among Players 'In Need of Trade'
As the Portland Trail Blazers continue the offseason, the front office has explored different ways to make the team more competitive. One of the main players that has been linked in any trade talks has been forward Jerami Grant.
Grant is likely to net the Trail Blazers some nice assets for the future but so far, nothing has come to fruition. Portland has some other players that could be moved, including from their crowded backcourt depth.
Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz put together a list of players under the age of 25 who are in need of a trade. Portland's Anfernee Simons made the list amid a solid backcourt even without Simons.
"Already heading into his seventh season, Simons would look better in a contender’s starting lineup, one where he can function as a secondary ball-handler and get lots of spot-up three opportunities. Simons averaged a career-high 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and made 38.6 percent of his three-pointers last season. He’s a high-volume floor-spacer, ranking sixth in the NBA in made threes per game (3.4) and was lethal in catch-and-shoot opportunities (42.7 percent)."
Simons is on a team-friendly deal for the last two years of his deal, scheduled to make $53.6 million over the two seasons. With the new CBA now in place, Simons could be a steal for a team looking to add some scoring punch to the roster.
Portland may want to move Simons to "tank" for the Cooper FLagg sweepstakes in the 2025 NBA Draft as well. Simons could be of real value for a team and he would likely net the Trail Blazers a solid haul back.
It remains to be seen if the Trail Blazers will move Simons but it's an interesting idea. With Scott Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, Portland will have to make some tough roster decisions moving forward.
