Where Deandre Ayton Ranks in New List of League's Top 30 Centers
The Portland Trail Blazers are poised to enter the 2024-25 season as one of the league's struggling teams. Despite their abundance of young talent, it pales in comparison to other NBA teams that boast a well-balanced mix of youth and veteran experience. Expectations for the Blazers are low, but that sentiment doesn't apply to Deandre Ayton, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Ayton is heading into his second season with Portland after an injury-shortened 2023-24 campaign in which he played just 55 games. This season, Ayton is determined to prove that he belongs among the league's elite big men, and he certainly has the potential to do so.
Recently, Frank Urbina of HoopsHype ranked Ayton in the middle of the pack in his top 30 centers for the upcoming season—a clear indication that there is room for Ayton to rise.
"Former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton has had a pretty disappointing NBA career all things considered.
On one hand, he did play a part in his former team, the Phoenix Suns, making it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2020-21.On the other hand, that didn’t stop the Suns from trading him just a few years later to the Portland Trail Blazers, prettymuch giving up on their former top overall draft pick.
Physically and skill-wise, Ayton has a ton of potential, as he’s quite athletic and has great size for a center, with the quickness needed to thrive in the modern NBA, as well as a solid shooting touch from the short midrange.
But his feel for the game just isn’t all that great (whenever he touches the ball, he’s either looking to score or kick it out to reset the offense, rarely making high-level passes leading to assists), for his solid midrange stroke he doesn’t shoot threes and he doesn’t defend anywhere near as well as he should considering his length and leaping ability.
Maybe 2024-25 will be the year Ayton can put it all together more consistently, as he does have All-Star potential, is still just 26 years old, and will still be on a Portland team with next-to-no expectations. But it’s gotten to the point where we’re going to have to see it to believe it when it comes to Ayton starting to reach that higher ceiling."
Last season, Ayton posted solid numbers, averaging 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 57 percent from the field. He possesses the size and skill set needed to be a dominant force in the paint, but his defense and consistency have often been called into question. To truly elevate his game and the fortunes of the Blazers, Ayton will need to bring more intensity on both ends of the floor.
If Ayton can consistently play with the energy and focus expected of a top-tier center, he could help lift the Blazers to a surprisingly competitive season. While the team's overall outlook might be bleak, Ayton's individual performance could be a bright spot and set the stage for a more promising future in Portland.
This season is a critical opportunity for Ayton to solidify his place among the NBA's best big men and prove that he can be a cornerstone for the Blazers moving forward.
